Celebrating love! Michael Polish‘s daughter, Jasper Polish, had a sweet response to her father’s ex-wife Kate Bosworth‘s engagement news.

The actress, 25, took to social media on Tuesday, April 4, to share Bosworth’s post about her major milestone with Justin Long. “My people,” Jasper, who Michael shares with ex-wife Jo Strettell, captioned a photo of the happy couple alongside a heart emoji.

The Blue Crush star, 40, announced earlier that day that Long, 44, had popped the question, writing via Instagram, “These things are funny to announce. How to do this right? He’s going the distance? I’ve got a Blue Crush? He’s just THAT into me? I’ve won a date with…??? Ok you get it!”

Bosworth: added: “If life is short, find the one who brings you endless peace and radical wonder. ✨ @justinlong I am so grateful it’s you.”

The exciting announcement came one month after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the model and Michael finalized their divorce. According to legal documents obtained by Us in March, the former spouses waived spousal support and agreed to divide all assets.

The Still Alice star announced their decision to part ways after a decade together in August 2021. “Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day.”

Bosworth, who moved on with Long after they met while filming a movie in 2021, filed to make her split from the screenwriter official in July 2022. Earlier that year, Us confirmed that Bosworth and the He’s Just Not That Into You star were officially dating after forming a connection on set.

“They’ve been dating for a few months now. They secretly have been on a few getaways together. They both love to travel,” an insider told Us, adding that the pair were “just staying low-key and private about their relationship.”

Ahead of their engagement, the Accepted actor gushed about his romance with Bosworth.

“She is 40! She is also the best part of my day, every day — even when we’re not together. She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same — all the time. She sees beauty everywhere and in everyone. She thanks everyone — even when she’s suffering, she’s kind,” Long captioned an Instagram tribute in December 2022 for his now-fiancée. “She has the best softest lips I’ve ever kissed. She loves beer and football more than I do (and I love beer and football). She is the strongest person I’ve ever known. She’s fiercely committed to the truth. She’s so fun to work with. She’s the most fun to do everything with. She is genuinely curious about people and the world. She makes everything in my life better — all my favorite songs and movies, vacations and sunsets and Chinese food.”