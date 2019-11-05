



Breaking up is hard to do … unless you’re Kate Hudson and Dax Shepard. The former couple reminisced on their whirlwind romance and subsequent split on the actor’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

“First of all, very, very fun. [A] very memorable, very wonderful, fun experience,” Shepard, 44, said of their former relationship on the Monday, November 4, episode.

Hudson, 40, and Shepard first met at Tobey Maguire‘s house, but they were both seeing other people at the time. (The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star was married to Chris Robinson, while the Parenthood actor was dating ex Briegh Morrison.)

After Hudson split from Robinson, with whom she shares son Ryder, now 15, she was linked to her You, Me and Dupree costar Owen Wilson. Once that relationship ended, the Golden Globe winner and Shepard decided to mess with the photographers outside of a Malibu restaurant in 2007.

“While we were there, we said, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we came out holding hands and I was your new boyfriend?’” Shepard explained. “We were just pals. … And then we added, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if her new boyfriend didn’t wear a shirt at Nobu?’”

After their shirtless prank, the twosome started hanging out.

“Then I wanted to have sex with him,” Hudson quipped. “It was like the perfect move.”

While the Fabletics founder admitted that they are “super compatible” and “laughed [their] asses off” together, their romance ended because they were “in different places in our life.”

“I felt very ‘less than’ around you quite often,” Shepard said. “I think I was just in the point where I was not gonna get hired for movies anymore — I had a bunch that didn’t work — and I’m like, ‘I don’t f—ing know what’s next’ and you were at that time making the most you ever made and having the most opportunity. … I’m following this person around as they do things I wish I were doing. It was a rough period anyways and then I felt all kinds of inadequacy in that position.”

Hudson added that their relationship “was a lot fast,” but wasn’t meant to last.

“Honestly, I wasn’t giving Dax what he needed and I was making choices that were not relationship-focused,” the Almost Famous star explained. “I was not ready for what Dax — It was so much fun, it got hot fast … and I wasn’t prepared.”

Shortly after they split, Shepard met his now-wife, Kristen Bell. The Ranch actor and the Veronica Mars star, who wed in 2013, are parents of daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4.

Hudson, for her part, was linked to cyclist Lance Armstrong, golfer Adam Scott and baseball pro Alex Rodriguez before she met Matthew Bellamy. The Bride Wars star and the Muse rocker, who got engaged in April 2011, share son Bingham, 8. They called off their engagement in December 2014.

Hudson became a mother for the third time in October 2018. The Pretty Happy author and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, are parents of daughter Rani Rose, 13 months.