Monarch in waiting! Over the last several years, Duchess Kate has been gradually shifting her mindset to that of a queen consort, the title she will hold when Prince William becomes king one day.

“Kate has flourished into a queen in waiting in front of everyone’s eyes,” a royal source says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “The royal family could not be more pleased.”

The role is a bit down the road though. After Queen Elizabeth II steps down, her eldest son, Prince Charles, will take the throne, and his wife, Duchess Camilla, will become princess consort. William, 38, is next in line for the crown after his father.

Since marrying into the British royal family in April 2011, Kate, 38, has slowly begun planning her future.

“Kate may change some of the outdated royal rules when she becomes queen [consort],” the source tells Us, noting that the Duchess of Cambridge hopes to set aside more time to meet and speak with the public at official events. “She’s also been very present on social media and has gotten comfortable doing TV interviews and virtual chats. She’s keen to continue that in the future as well.”

For now, however, Kate’s main priority is her and William’s three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

“Family means everything to Kate, and one of her biggest worries about the future is not being there for George, Charlotte and Louis,” an insider previously told Us.

For more on Kate, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!