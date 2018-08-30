Not your average wedding crashers! After witnessing a reception from their hotel balcony, Katharine McPhee and David Foster couldn’t help but join in on the fun.

The music producer, 68, and the American Idol alum, 34, turned heads while signing a guest book at the nuptials held at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel in Victoria, Canada, on Saturday, August 25. The bride, Whitney Madian, and her new husband, Shant, noticed two unfamiliar faces and approached them, according to TMZ.

Madian told the news site that she and her hubby spoke to the A-list couple for five minutes and McPhee told her she watched the ceremony from her balcony and it was “beautiful.” The newlywed added that she and the Scorpion alum compared rings.

The surprise appearance comes days after McPhee gushed over Foster in a heartfelt Instagram post during their vacation. “Forget justin bieber and drake, my fav canadian import is this guy,” she captioned a cute photo of the pair on Saturday hanging out in Foster’s native Victoria.

Foster proposed to McPhee in July one year after they started dating. “Katharine is telling close friends she doesn’t want a long engagement,” a source told Us at the time. “They are very much in love and have previous marriages under their belts.”

This will be Foster’s fifth trip down the aisle. The Grammy winner was previously married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2015. Meanwhile, McPhee was married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2014.

