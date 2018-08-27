Gushing over her guy! Katharine McPhee sent love to her fiancé, David Foster, during their romantic getaway.

“Forget justin bieber and drake, my fav canadian import is this guy,” she captioned a sweet Instagram snapshot of herself gazing lovingly at Foster, 68, on Saturday, August 25. The photo was taken in the Grammy winner’s native of Victoria, Canada.

Foster proposed to the American Idol alum, 34, in July one year after they first sparked romance rumors. “Katharine is telling close friends she doesn’t want to have a long engagement,” a source told Us days after the news made headlines. “They are very much in love and have previous marriages under their belts.”

The music producer was married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2015. Meanwhile, McPhee wed Nick Cokas in 2008 and the pair split six years later.

Foster raved about his relationship with the Broadway star in July during his appearance on Access Live. “We’re all great, we’re all happy,” he said at the time. “And you know, for some reason, the two of us, one plus one makes four instead of two. So it seems like it’s interesting news to people, so we’re just gonna roll with it.”

Meanwhile, McPhee opened up about the couple’s engagement bliss while performing at Oceana’s summer party on July 22. “I met him, it’s a really crazy story, people have a lot of opinions about it, but I’m really happy and it’s just a beautiful love story,” she exclaimed.

