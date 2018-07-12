Engagement bliss! David Foster is finally speaking out about popping the question to girlfriend Katharine McPhee.

“We’re all great, we’re all happy,” Foster, 68, told Access Live on Thursday, July 12. “And you know, for some reason, the two of us, one plus one makes four instead of two. So it seems like it’s interesting news to people, so we’re just gonna roll with it.”

The Grammy winner also recalled his first meeting with McPhee, 34, while she was a contestant on American Idol in 2006, saying she has a “great, great future” ahead of her. “I was bragging,” he teased, later noting that there “sure” was a spark during the couple’s first interaction.

The duo made headlines in May after making their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in New York City. “It was a great time, but it’s not really my thing. But it was really enjoyable, I liked it,” Foster told Access of the star-studded occasion, later noting that he spent the evening dodging questions about his relationship. “[People on the carpet] wanted to know exactly the thing that I don’t want to talk about.”

McPhee spoke out about the engagement earlier this month and hit back at trolls who criticized the news. “y’all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who’s marrying me,” she tweeted on July 6. “thank you for coming to my TED talk.”

Us Weekly confirmed on July 3 that the music producer proposed to the Scorpion star. Two days later, a source told Us that they can’t wait to walk down the aisle.

“Katharine is telling close friends she doesn’t want to have a long engagement to David Foster. They are very much in love and have previous marriages under their belts.”

Foster was married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2015. Meanwhile, McPhee was married to Nick Cokas for six years and ironically, Foster played piano at the 2008 ceremony.

The insider noted to Us that the pair “are planning to be married in the next nine months” and there “will be a prenuptial agreement.”

The source added: “David says that Katharine is his true love and muse. They do want to have a family.”

Foster has five daughters from former relationships, including actresses Erin and Sara Foster.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!