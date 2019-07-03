Talk about a fairy-tale wedding! The pictures from Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s big day are even more magical than one could have ever imagined.

Photos of the couple’s London nuptials were published by Vogue on Wednesday, July 3, just five days after the American Idol alum, 35, and the record producer, 69, said “I do” at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in the South Kensington district of West London.

In one of the first pics, McPhee — who looked picture-perfect in a strapless custom Zac Posen gown — could be seen wide-eyed and emotional as she watched through a window as guests arrived at the ceremony. The Waitress star later descended down a flight of stairs with a wide grin on her face. An aerial shot of McPhee walking solo down the aisle at the church showed off her gown’s lengthy train.

As the Vogue slideshow continued, the newlyweds appeared focused as they exchanged wedding rings. Their post-ceremony pics saw McPhee and Foster surrounded by colorful flowers with statement greenery. The former reality show contestant then took an opportunity to change into a second Zac Posen gown, a more subtle look for dinner.

And a third look! McPhee opted for a pale blue tea-length Zac Posen dress for the reception, while Foster remained in his classic black tuxedo.

A source dished to Us Weekly about the couple’s European weekend getaway ahead of the wedding and revealed that Foster and McPhee made sure guests were able to get some sightseeing in before their big day.

“Friends and family were given a tour of London the day before the wedding,” the insider shared, noting that attendees weren’t given much information about the event. “They didn’t know where the reception was being held until the day of. Everything was very tight-lipped.”

Foster popped the question to McPhee in July 2018 while on a romantic vacation in Italy. Prior to his relationship with McPhee, the Canada native was married four times, his ex-wives are B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid. The singer, meanwhile, was married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016.

The newlyweds are now honeymooning on a yacht in Capri, Italy.

