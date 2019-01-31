Just two little girls with big dreams! Katharine McPhee posted a throwback picture on Thursday, January 31, that showed — and revealed — that she and Duchess Meghan go way back before fame.

“Meghan and I did musicals together as kids,” the American Idol alum, 34, captioned the old photo that shows both she and the Suits alum, 37, decked out in green theatre costumes with bright red lipstick.

McPhee added: “She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me. #TBT.”

Fellow Idol alum Mandisa Hundley could barely contain her excitement in the comments section of the post. “What?! That’s crazy!” the Christian singer, 42, gushed. While some followers asked McPhee to spill the beans on what musical they starred in together, others were curious for more information on their friendship.

And though both McPhee and Meghan’s past work helped lead them to successful careers, their lives now are significantly different.

Meghan — who starred on the hit USA drama series from 2011 to 2018 — is now part of the British royal family after marrying Prince Harry in May 2018. She and the former military pilot, 34, announced in October 2018 that they’re expecting their first child together.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” a statement from Kensington Palace read at the time. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The Waitress star, for her part, is in the wedding planning process with fiancé David Foster. The record producer popped the question to McPhee in July 2018 during a romantic Italian getaway. “David and Katharine are leaning toward a small wedding,” an insider told Us Weekly earlier this month, noting that nothing is for certain yet. “They haven’t done any major planning yet, or even set a date.”

