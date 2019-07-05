Fashion designer Zac Posen added a romantic detail to Katharine McPhee’s wedding dress ahead of her and David Foster’s June 28 nuptials: the musical notations to one of his love songs.

“I really trusted Zac Posen to make my wedding dress,” the bride, 35, told Vogue of the custom gown, which featured a strapless sweetheart neckline and 450 yards of layered tulle. “I knew he would bring my dream to fruition. I had sent him some reference images of Princess Grace. I loved her classic beauty and elegant simplicity.”

She continued: “Zac told me he wanted to incorporate our love of music somehow into the dress, so one of David’s songs was notated on the back. It was the song, ‘The Colour of My Love,’ that he wrote for Celine Dion and René Angélil for their wedding day. It was a relationship that David always admired, and [he] was there from the beginning.”

“The wedding dress turned out to be more than I could’ve ever imagined, but what I didn’t expect was that Zac would also be with me as a guest and to personally oversee my every move,” the American Idol alum concluded.

The wedding, which was held in London with more than 100 guests in attendance, was “really intimate and special, not a huge spectacle like David’s last one, but still magical,” a source told Us Weekly following the big day. (The musician has four ex-wives, B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid. McPhee, meanwhile, was previously married to Nick Cokas.)

McPhee marked the occasion with a touching Instagram post before she walked down the aisle. “Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol,” she wrote. “Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”

