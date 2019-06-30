It’s amore! Katharine McPhee and David Foster jetted off to Italy for a picture-perfect honeymoon after their London nuptials.

The Smash alum, 35, posted an Instagram Story photo of herself resting her head on the 68-year-old music producer’s shoulder as they dined on Sunday, June 30. She followed up with a selfie that featured the coast in the background.

Earlier in the day, McPhee shared a video of herself riding on a boat, complete with an Italian flag. She had a newlywed glow about her, as she wore a knitted top, large sunglasses and a jeweled hat.

The European country has a special significance for the couple. Foster proposed to the American Idol alum there in July 2018.

The actress, in a custom Zac Posen gown, and Foster tied the knot at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in the South Kensington district of West London on Friday, June 28. Sara and Erin Foster, whom the musician shares with ex-wife Rebecca Dyer, were among the approximately 100 guests.

The couple later attended an evening wedding reception in Mayfair, London. McPhee stunned in an ice blue cocktail dress, while David kept it snazzy in a black tuxedo.

Hours after the wedding, the Scorpion alum made her marriage official, changing her last name to “Foster” on social media.

The newlyweds spent time in Italy and Greece ahead of the ceremony. McPhee enjoyed an ‘80s-themed party on a lavish yacht in Mykonos on June 22. David, for his part, posted a photo of himself hanging out in Lake Como.

The songstress gushed about the Canada native on their wedding day. “Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol,” she wrote. “Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”

Scroll to see photos of the romantic honeymoon!