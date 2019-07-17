Kathy Griffin isn’t one to hold back. The Kathy Griffin: A Hell Of A Story star threw shade at her former pal Anderson Cooper during an interview on AM to DM on Wednesday, July 16, while discussing the death of the CNN host’s late mother, Gloria Vanderbilt.

“No, Anderson’s not really wired that way,” Griffin, 58, said when asked if Cooper, 52, has reached out to her since Vanderbilt died at age 95 in June. “Anderson Cooper and Jeff Zucker are cut from the same cloth … a lot of these older white guys hate me, and they’ve hated me for years, because I’ve been a ballsy chick my whole career and I’ve never learned my lesson.”

Griffin went on to explain that she’s lost 75 percent of her friends over her vocal disdain of President Donald Trump. Cooper and the Illinois native’s friendship was strained after Griffin made headlines in May 2017 for posing with a mock decapitated head that resembled Trump, 73, which led the political correspondent to publicly slam his former friend on Twitter.

The Anderson Cooper 360 host tweeted at the time that he was “appalled” by the image and called it “disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

“I was really in love with Anderson’s mom, the great Gloria Vanderbilt. She let me call her Glo-Vandy,” Griffin said on Wednesday, before slamming Cooper again. “She gave me so many life lessons … I actually knew her better than Anderson in a way.”

This isn’t the first time Griffin has spoken out about her strained relationship with Cooper. The comedian previously opened up about the rift during a Wendy Williams interview in May 2018.

“[Anderson] turned on me. I mean, I didn’t even hear from him for two months,” she said. “I thought, ‘Well, I guess I’m off the list.’”

As for whether she thinks they’ll ever rekindle their friendship, Griffin told Williams, 54, that Cooper is “not that kind of guy” to issue an apology.

Months after Griffin’s controversial picture surfaced, an insider told Us Weekly that her friendship with Cooper “ended almost immediately after he tweeted about her photo.”

