Kathy Hilton Has Surprising Answer When Asked About Lisa Rinna Friendship
After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion, it seemed like Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna would never see eye to eye again. But they might just be back on good terms.

A RHOBH fan asked Hilton, 64, during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, November 29, whether she had spoken to Rinna, 60, following their blowout fight.

“Actually yes,” Hilton replied. “I have received the most beautiful giant flower bouquet and a beautiful card, and I called her to thank her. We talked for about 20 minutes.”

WWHL host Andy Cohen asked whether there was now “peace” between the two women.

“Absolutely,” Hilton said. “She’s doing well and I’m very happy for her. We always had such a good time. … until we didn’t.”

She added, “Especially now, with everything we’re all going through in this world, we’ve gotta be together.”

During the RHOBH season 12 reunion, which aired in October 2022, Hilton and Rinna came to blows following a cast trip to Aspen.

“I feel like I have seen the devil, and her name is Kathy Hilton,” Rinna said during the show, alleging that Hilton threatened her sister Kyle Richards and other RHOBH stars. Hilton subsequently referred to Rinna as the “biggest bully in Hollywood.”

Rinna has since departed her role as full-time RHOBH cast member while Hilton opted not to return as a “friend” for the show’s 13th season, which is currently airing.

When asked whether she would ever return to RHOBH, Hilton said the door is still open.

“If it made sense … if they asked me,” Hilton said during a Wednesday, November 29, appearance on the Today show. “Never say never.”

Hilton explained that she did “have a blast” on the show — despite the drama.

“I have to tell you. I had a very good time,” she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “And you know that one unfortunate situation at the end.”

Hilton joined the RHOBH cast as a “friend” of the Housewives during season 11, which aired in 2021. She returned for season 12, which was her last.

“I had a really good time with the girls. We ate very well. Getting to spend that time with my sister during the pandemic. I felt very comfortable,” Hilton said on Today. “If I wanted to wear makeup. I put some. If I didn’t, I didn’t. And I just I really enjoyed it.”

Hilton shared similar sentiments on WWHL Wednesday night, telling Cohen being on RHOBH was “an adventure” overall.

“I never knew I was quirky [until the show],” she said. “They don’t tell you what to do. You just walked around and do what you want.”

