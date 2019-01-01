Katie Holmes joined her daughter, Suri Cruise, on a ski trip after enjoying a romantic getaway in Miami with boyfriend Jamie Foxx.

“Happy New Year!” the Batman Begins star, 40, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo on Monday, December 31, that showed her on skis with her 12-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise along with two of Suri’s pals.

She also shared a pic with her former Dawson’s Creek costar Mary-Margaret Humes, who played James Van Der Beek’s mom on the series. “What a gift to share some wine and laughter with my dear friend,” Holmes captioned the sweet snap, which she posted a little over a week after Humes caught up with her TV son, his wife, Kimberly, and the couple’s five children.

Holmes’ snowy getaway with her daughter comes days after she and her boyfriend of five years spent a few days together on an $8 million luxury yacht in Miami.

Us Weekly broke the news in March 2015 that the pair had been secretly seeing each other for two years, but they have taken their clandestine relationship public in recent months. The couple, who celebrated Holmes’ 40th birthday with her mom at Serendipity 3 in NYC earlier this month, were spotted sharing a passionate kiss as Holmes wrapped her arms around the 51-year-old Oscar winner on the yacht, Utopia III, on Friday, December 28.

A day later the lovebirds were all smiles as they took to the water on Jet Skis on Saturday, December 29.

