Celebs were out and about this week, from Nicole Richie enjoying a meal with girlfriends to Jamie Chung looking fashionable in Malibu and Casper Smart and Wilmer Valderrama noshing on rib eyes at dinner. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Katie Holmes attended the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar in NYC.

— Joshua Ross prepped Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp’s skin at SkinLab for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

— Chloe Moretz celebrated her Tribeca Film Festival premiere at the Supper Suite at The Seville at James Hotel presented by Altec Lansing and Essentia Water.

— Jemima and Lola Kirke celebrated their film Untogether with costar Billy Crystal at the Supper Suite at Megu presented by Blue Moon and Day Owl Rose.

— Richie dined at FARMHOUSE Los Angeles with girlfriends.

— Victoria Arlen attended the Jockey intimates and activewear Meditation & Brunch event at Mr. Purple in NYC to unveil her “Show ‘Em What’s Underneath, Show ‘Em Your Jockey” campaign where she reveals the incredible power of keeping faith.

— Mandy Moore attended the Cupcakes and Cashmere 10- year anniversary party in L.A. where the Cupcakes and Cashmere staff received blowouts from Prête ahead of the event.

— Lakeith Stanfield, Jay Ellis and Ray Liotta all stopped by the WanderLuxxe filmmaker lounge at the Smyth Hotel during the film festival and experienced Quick Cryo oxygen facials.

— Smart and Valderrama enjoyed dinner at Innovative Dining Group’s BOA Steakhouse in Santa Monica.

— Bethany Hamilton was escorted around Tribeca in luxury Tesla cars curated by WanderLuxxe concierge.

— Ryan Seacrest will host iHeartMedia’s 2018 Wango Tango event with AT&T on June 2 at the Banc of California Stadium where Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor, 5 Seconds of Summer, NF, Miguel, Janelle Monáe, Marshmello, Logic and more will perform.

— Bryce Dallas Howard hosted the ‘Ultimate New Zealand Experience’ Dinner at The Musket Room in NYC.

— Team USA Women’s hockey captain Meghan Duggan and Curling’s John Shuster showed off their Olympic medals to guests at President Trump’s first State Dinner at the White House in Washington D.C.

— Lauren Perez showed off her Pizza Slime sweatpants in L.A.

— Chung stunned at Shopbop’s #stylehigh event in Malibu.

— Kurt Russell attended the Nirvana Food and Wine Festival at Sanctuary Resort in Arizona where he promoted his wine brand, Gogi wines.

