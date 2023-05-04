Shutting that down. Katie Maloney put Raquel Leviss on blast after a spokesperson for her Vanderpump Rules costar spoke out about mental health.

A rep for Leviss, 28, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 2, to issue a statement about their client’s social media platforms.

“This account was hacked and with the help of Instagram it has been reset and is now managed by Raquel’s team for the next month while she continues treatment,” the statement read. “MAY is MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS month. Raquel has requested all of the posts focus on raising awareness for mental health organizations, advocates and removing the stigma surrounding treatment.”

After a Bravo fan account reposted the news, Maloney, 36, clapped back in the comments section. “Being so morally bankrupt to the point you cause this kind of chaos you better be equipped to deal with the backlash,” she wrote. “And if your [SIC] not.. then get help you need but you can’t ask for sympathies in the process. That’s all. Mental health May isn’t reserved for those who seek and destroy.”

Us Weekly confirmed in April that the model was at a mental health facility in the aftermath of her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” a statement from Leviss’ rep read, noting that the California native was in rehab, but not seeking help for substance abuse issues. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Leviss’ personal life initially made headlines in August 2022 after news broke that she hooked up with Tom Schwartz amid his divorce from Maloney. The former beauty pageant contestant shocked Vanderpump Rules viewers again when her affair with Sandoval, 40, came to light in March, which resulted in the Missouri native’s split from Ariana Madix.

In response to the drama, Leviss issued a public apology to Madix, 37. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote via Instagram that same month.

The TV personality’s costars, meanwhile, called Leviss into question amid her stint at a mental health facility. Peter Madrigal and Dayna Kathan claimed Leviss was actually at a “spa” instead.

“Not a mental facility! It’s a Spa Resort,” the SUR manager, 38, wrote in an Instagram comment on a Pump Rules fan account in April. Kathan, for her part, commented, “She’s at a spa” on another Bravo account.

Leviss, however, received public support from Sandoval when he addressed the speculation. “Raquel is in a mental facility,” the TomTom co-owner told TMZ on April 25. “Whether she decides to tell you where that is after the fact — that’s where Raquel is. No visitors, no friends, no family, no phone, no nothing.”

Sandoval noted at the time that Madrigal and Kathan had “absolutely no idea” what was going on with Leviss. He also said that Leviss was “doing great” after making the personal decision to seek treatment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).