Katie Maloney gave former Vanderpump Rules costar Brittany Cartwright props for taking a break from husband Jax Taylor.

“I want the best for Brittany,” Maloney, 37, shared during the Tuesday, March 19, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Eventually … all of us [get] really fed up after some time, so good for her.”

Maloney confessed she wasn’t shocked to hear about the couple’s recent separation, but noted she isn’t that close with Cartwright, 35, thanks to her own issues with Taylor, 44.

“Obviously, our friendship has been strained for a while because of Jax,” Maloney said of Cartwright, declaring, “I don’t like that man.”

Related: 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Weighs In on Jax Taylor and Brittany's Separation Getty Images (2) Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright exited Vanderpump Rules in 2020, but their former castmates are still invested in their relationship. When Brittany revealed in February that she was “taking time apart” from Jax and had moved out of their family home, their former costars had thoughts. Ariana Madix declared she was “Team […]

Last month, Cartwright announced via her and Taylor’s “When Reality Hits” podcast that the pair were “taking time apart” from their marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, share one child, 2-year-old son Cruz.

“I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” she told listeners at the time. “I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about.”

Cartwright confessed: “I don’t know what the future holds but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz. I love you guys and pray for us. Everything will be just fine.”

Earlier this month, Taylor opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about his and Cartwright’s break, confirming that they are “separated” for now.

“I want people to know that it is possible to coparent and run businesses and be OK with each other,” he explained on March 14. “Not everybody just gets divorced because they cheated. Believe it or not, that was not the case. I know it’s shocking. We’re just not communicating right now and that’s all there is to it.”

Related: A Timeline of 'VPR' Costars Jax Taylor and Katie Maloney's Lengthy Feud Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Jax Taylor and Katie Maloney weren’t the biggest enemies on Vanderpump Rules when the show started, but nearly a decade later they’re still at odds. Viewers were introduced to the former costars when Vanderpump Rules debuted in 2013. In addition to getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what it’s like […]

The timing of their separation seemed fishy to some fans, as it came just weeks before their new reality show, The Valley, premiered on Bravo. However, Cartwright told Us on March 14 that the split is not a publicity stunt.

“I would never put my son in a situation like that,” she insisted. “I would never put my life in a situation like that.”

Who Is Vanderpump Rules’ No. 1 Guy in the Group?

Maloney, meanwhile, hinted at infidelity on Taylor’s part during season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, which was filmed months before the pair confirmed their separation.

“There’s still stories about him running around town,” Maloney told pals Scheana Shay and Lala Kent during the March 12 episode of VPR.

Related: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Ups and Downs Over the Years Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s love story wasn’t exactly a fairy tale leading to their 2024 break. Taylor met Cartwright in between seasons 3 and 4 of Vanderpump Rules in the spring of 2015. Fans watched Cartwright move to Los Angeles to be with Taylor during season 4 of the reality series. While she quickly […]

Taylor quickly denied the cheating rumors during Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules After Show, which also aired on March 12.

“Katie loves to f–king just start s–t. That’s what she does,” he claimed, stating that the rumors were false. “She sits at home, she plays on her phone, reads something on Reddit or some bullsh–t gossip thing and she’ll tell Scheana, tell Lala, and she’ll start the rumor train.”

Cartwright backed up her estranged husband’s story, telling the cameras that she did her own investigation and was convinced Taylor didn’t have an affair. (Taylor previously cheated on Cartwright with former VPR costar Faith Stowers between seasons 5 and 6 of the Bravo series.)