Gearing up for the big day! Katy Perry knows exactly what she wants for her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Orlando Bloom, including the venue and the guests in attendance.

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer, 35, opened up about her wedding plans during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Though Perry was there to promote the new season of American Idol with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, she teased what’s in store for her special day — and she even joked that Richie, 70, and Bryan, 43, won’t be invited.

“I can’t afford them,” the Grammy nominee said on Wednesday, February 12. Perry’s statement sparked laughter from her colleagues, the audience and host Jimmy Kimmel. But the “All Night Long” crooner responded, “Yeah, you can. Yeah, you can.”

Perry went on to detail her behavior as a bride so far. “You know what’s so funny? I’m actually not a bridezilla. I call myself, like, a ‘bride-chilla,’” she shared. “I’m like, I’m kinda chill. But I am one of those girls where I got engaged February 14 and I booked the place February 19.”

Kimmel, 52, then asked once more about Richie and Bryan’s part in Perry’s big day, asking specifically if they will be asked to perform. “Like I said, I can’t afford them. Look, they have a lot of work to do while I’m out getting married again,” she said, referencing her former marriage to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2011. “It’s gonna be a small wedding!”

The “This Is How We Roll” singer chimed in to note, “Lionel and I, we’ve been dropping hints and this solidified [it].” In response, Kimmel joked, “You don’t need to drop anymore. You’re not invited.”

Richie also agreed with this sentiment, adding. “No, I’m not invited.” Perry then joked that “they’re on the B-list.”

Perry and Bloom, 43, first crossed paths at CAA’s 2016 Golden Globes afterparty at Sunset Tower. From there, they continued to date until February 2017. They reconciled their romance in January 2018, and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor popped the question last Valentine’s Day.

The couple were supposed to tie the knot in December 2019, but a source told Us Weekly exclusively that they had postponed the ceremony. “They changed the timing due to the location they want,” the insider revealed, noting that all was fine between the pair. “They’re beyond in love.”

Perry and Bloom intend to have “one local wedding party and the other will be a destination wedding party,” the source shared. The “Firework” hitmaker “wants to have her first kid soon after they get married.”