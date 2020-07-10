Family feud? Katy Perry thinks there could be a reason she and Taylor Swift have famously butted heads over the years — it’s in their blood.

The “Firework” singer, 35, appeared on the Friday, July 10, episode of Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, where she learned about a fan theory that she and the “Lover” singer, 30, are ninth cousins.

“Well, we fight like cousins,” Perry replied, adding that she thinks the theory is only “fan fic.”

However, host Roman Kemp told Perry that “someone has literally written, like, a full thing” on MyHeritage.com.

“Wow, I’m going to have to ask her if this is true or if we should, like, get blood tests together or something,” the “Smile” singer said.

Perry — who is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom — also gave an update on her pregnancy.

“I’m still pregnant, it’s still a pandemic, it’s political and racial revolution in America … and I’m still putting out a record, I think,” she said. “I’m ready for this record to come out, I’m ready for this baby to come out and for 2020 to be f–king over.”

Perry is no stranger to putting difficult situations behind her. The “Small Talk” songstress fell out with Swift in 2014. The “Shake It Off” singer told Rolling Stone at the time that a former pal “did something so horrible” and “tried to sabotage an entire arena tour.”

The pair eventually mended their friendship and revealed that they had ended their feud in June 2019 when they hugged dressed as a hamburger and a carton of french fries in Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video. Later that month, the “Delicate” singer explained that the duo’s renewed friendship was a long time coming.

“Something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us,” Swift said in an interview with Capital Breakfast. “And, you know, she and I have been fine for a while and, like, really on good terms but we didn’t know if we were ever really gonna tell people about it. We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever made, you know, the public aware.”

Although Perry and Swift finally found common ground, the singers’ busy schedules have kept them distant. However, the “Dark Horse” singer is still keeping tabs on Swift’s career.

“Well, we don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot,” Perry told the Australian magazine Stellar in February. “I was impressed by her documentary [Miss Americana] because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability. I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t.”