Birthday wishes! Katy Perry shared a heartfelt message to her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, in celebration of his birthday.

“Many people wonder how the pyramids were actually built,” Perry, 35, began her Instagram message to Bloom, 43, on Monday, January 13. “But me, I am in constant awe and wonder of how such a loving/kind/compassionate/supportive/talented/deeply spiritual/did I mention incredibly good looking/James Bond of a human being can actually exist in the flesh!”

The “Roar” singer shared photos of her main man standing in front of the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt.

“There’s a reason why all animals and children run straight into his arms… It’s his heart, so pure,” she added. “I love you Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom. Happiest 43rd year. ♥️🎂♠️.”

The happy couple often gush about one another. The California native recently opened up to Vogue India about the Pirates of the Caribbean star, revealing that he is “like a sage,” in an interview published on January 2.

“When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It’s exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable,” the “Never Really Over” artist told the publication. “I’ve never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando. It’s challenging, because you’re facing all the things you don’t like about yourself. It’s like a never-ending cleanse.”

The English actor actor and Perry began dating in 2016, and Bloom popped the question to the American Idol judge on Valentine’s Day in February 2019.

Us Weekly broke the news in December that the duo have had to postpone their wedding because they couldn’t secure the venue they wanted.

The insider told Us that the pair are “beyond in love” and that they are enjoying the process of planning their big day.

“They’re going to have one local wedding party, and the other will be a destination wedding party,” the source added.

Soon after tying the knot the insider revealed that “Katy wants to have her first kid.”

Perry was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 and dated John Mayer on and off from 2012 to 2013 before she found love with Bloom. The Lord of the Rings actor shares an 8-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr whom he split from in 2013.