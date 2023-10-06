Keegan-Michael Key and his wife, Elle Key, have been going strong since 2017.

Following his split from ex-wife Cynthia Blaise in 2015, Keegan-Michael moved on with Elle in January 2017. The duo announced their engagement that November.

Shortly before their June 2018 wedding, Key gushed about his then-fiancée in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“So I’m getting married in nine days in my home. My fiancée is the most wonderful and passionate and sensible woman at the same time,” he said. “Why would we get married in any place else if we love our home? Let’s have a reception upstairs and then we’re having a party the next day. A big party. So, very intimate wedding, very big party.

Since tying the knot, the couple has worked together on multiple projects and launched their award-winning podcast, “The History of Sketch Comedy,” in 2021.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the Keys’ love story:

January 2017

The duo went public with their relationship when they attended the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards.

November 2017

Keegan-Michael popped the question, taking to social media to share the happy news.

“She shows me every day that each one of us has the ability to help make the world a better place,” he wrote via Twitter alongside a photo of the happy couple. “I’m the luckiest man ever. She said yes!”

June 2018

The pair tied the knot in their New York City home. “Best. Day. Ever,” Key captioned a PDA photo via Instagram.

January 2021

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Keys launched their podcast, “The History of Sketch Comedy.”

“The idea kind of came from me seeing him and knowing that he has this encyclopedic knowledge of sketch comedy and so during quarantine I just thought we both love comedy, it’s something that our whole relationship has been based on,” Elle explained on The View.

September 2022

Keegan-Michael joked that his wife’s “impeccable taste” in clothing has been a huge help for him.

“She has a knack for it, a real knack,” he said in an interview with Live with Kelly and Ryan, revealing that Elle picks out his attire.

June 2023

The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. “Thank you @the_elle_key for sharing your life with me and for always being the best example of what a friend and a partner should be,” he wrote via Instagram. “I am so honored to be your husband and be on this journey with you.”