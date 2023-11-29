Keke Palmer didn’t expect her relationship with ex Darius Jackson to become a tumultuous one.

“I think I’ve been really naïve because my dad is great and my uncles are great, so misogyny came at me hard and quick, with the quickness,” Palmer, 30, shared on the Tuesday, November 28, episode of her “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast. “When I entered outside of my household and I saw that everybody doesn’t really respect their wives, or even women, in the way that my dad respects my mom, it’s a pretty rude awakening.”

Earlier in the episode, the Nope star praised her parents, Sharon and Larry Palmer, for showing her what a healthy relationship looks like. However, Keke also noted that growing up under their example may have given her an “unrealistic idea of relationships.”

“Having parents that broke up, that were divorced, or that had a hard time getting along, or maybe you’re not close to your dad, or maybe you’re not close to your mom, sometimes can set you up to have realistic expectations in life,” she explained. “It can actually make you say, ‘Well, you know what? Sometimes, people who love you will disappoint you.’ And this is how you actually do create reasonable boundaries.”

Keke and her mother continued the relationship conversation with Dr. Drew Pinsky later in the episode. “How does someone know when they did the wrong thing and they’re really the issue? How do you know when you’re the issue?” Keke asked.

Dr. Drew, 65, replied: “Keke, the person who is re-evaluating themselves, trying to do what’s right, contemplating they could be doing what’s wrong, that is rarely the person who’s doing wrong.”

Keke’s latest podcast episode comes nearly three weeks after she was granted a temporary restraining order from Jackson, 29, preventing him from being within 100 yards of her and their 9-month-old son, Leodis.

Keke filed for the restraining order on November 9. In court documents reviewed by Us Weekly, the Scream Queens alum accused her ex of abusing her throughout their two-year relationship and requested full custody of their son. Keke also claimed that she was “concerned” for Leodis’ safety after Jackson acted “rough” toward him during a September incident.

“Darius became very frustrated with him when Leo was crying while Darius changed his diaper,” Keke wrote in her request. “Darius started getting rough with Leo physically and I stepped in to make sure Darius would not hurt him.”

Keke alleged that she and Jackson proceeded to have a “tug of war” over their son, adding, “Darius finally let go and Leo was not harmed, but as I was holding Leo trying to comfort him and finish changing his diaper, Darius hit me in the head before storming out of the room.”

Earlier this month, attorney Neama Rahmani exclusively told Us that Keke most likely “has some pretty significant and compelling evidence” against Jackson as “judges usually are hesitant to grant temporary restraining orders in family law situations because sometimes people misuse them to gain leverage in a custody situation or in a divorce proceeding.”

Jackson has yet to publicly comment on the claims.