Kelly Bensimon has moved back into her former New York City apartment building after calling off her wedding to Scott Litner.

Page Six reported on Sunday, July 7, that The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 56, rented out her apartment in the Police Building for $28,500 when she got engaged to Litner.

Bensimon confirmed to the outlet that her former three-bedroom and three-bathroom residence is still being rented. She is currently living inside a different unit in the converted former police headquarters, located in lower Manhattan.

“I’m excited about my new chapter,” Bensimon, who’s known as the “unofficial commissioner” of the building, told Page Six.

Bensimon’s update in her residence comes weeks after she ended her relationship with Litner. Bensimon exclusively told Us Weekly last month that she broke things off with Litner over his refusal to sign a prenuptial agreement.

“I haven’t come this far in business and life to start making poor decisions because of a man,” Bensimon told Us at the time. “He of all people should have understood the need to protect each other before we tied the knot. I’m truly shocked he refused a prenup.”

Bensimon alleged that Litner thought she would “leave everything to faith” without taking “legal protections.”

Days before, her rep told Us that Bensimon was “disappointed” after the relationship came to an end. “She was looking forward to an exciting new chapter in her life together with Scott when everything became clear to her late on Tuesday afternoon,” her rep said.

Litner has yet to publicly address the claims. Us has reached out for comment.

Bensimon and Litner were set to exchange vows in a ceremony at her mother’s backyard in Boston. They were also planning to host a larger gathering in the Hamptons.

Instead of tying the knot with Litner on what was supposed to be her wedding day, Bensimon spent it with her loved ones. “Family first,” she captioned an Instagram Story photo last month.

Bensimon and Litner announced their engagement in 2023 while on vacation in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, for the 4th of July.

“We hopped on a boat and I was driving him around [my hometown] and he was like, ‘Go to your favorite spot,’” Bensimon exclusively told Us in August 2023. “Then he asked me to marry him. I [was in] a pink bikini … totally not prepared … It was very real and I think that there’s a lot of these weddings and proposals which are really Instagrammable and beautiful … but it was just very genuine.”