The Real Housewives of New York City alum Kelly Bensimon is finding solace in her loved ones on what would have been her wedding weekend with ex Scott Litner.

“Family first,” Bensimon, 56, captioned a Saturday, June 29, Instagram Story photo with pal Zander Byers as they sat on the tailgate of an SUV.

In follow-up snaps, Bensimon showed off her Chloé outfit and Saint Laurent luggage during a getaway to the Hamptons. She also bonded with daughter Sea, 26, on a boat trip that included their puppy. (Kelly shares daughters Sea and Teddy, 24, with ex-husband Gilles Bensimon.)

The next day, Kelly gave social media followers a rundown of her Hamptons weekend outfits.

Related: Former ‘RHONY’ Stars: Where Are They Now? The Real Housewives of New York City premiered in 2008, but not every Housewife has gone the distance. The season 1 cast of RHONY included Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Jill Zarin and Alex McCord. While Kelly Killoren Bensimon joined the cast during season 2, Sonja Morgan became a full-time cast member during […]

“Here’s my Hamptons fit check,” she said in a Sunday, June 30, Story video. “My dress from Tracy Feith from Feith Club. I got it yesterday at Lazy Point [and] if you go in there, tell Claudia, I say, ‘Aloha!’ These are my shoes from Capri [which are] the best [and I have] orange neon toenail polish. My vibe for the summer! I hope you guys are having a great day.”

Kelly had planned to marry Litner on Saturday but called off the nuptials earlier this week. The reality TV alum exclusively told Us Weekly in June that she ended their relationship over Litner’s refusal to sign a prenuptial agreement.

“I haven’t come this far in business and life to start making poor decisions because of a man,” Kelly told Us of the last-minute “red flag” she noticed about the wealth management consultant. “He of all people should have understood the need to protect each other before we tied the knot. I’m truly shocked he refused a prenup.”

Kelly further claimed her former fiancé thought that she would “leave everything to faith” without taking proper “legal protections” first.

Days earlier, Kelly’s rep told Us on Tuesday, June 25, that the former Bravo personality was ”disappointed” and “taking a moment to herself” after ending her engagement.

“She was looking forward to an exciting new chapter in her life together with Scott when everything became clear to her late on Tuesday afternoon,” her rep shared.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

Litner, for his part, has not publicly addressed Kelly’s allegations. Us has reached out for comment.

Litner proposed to Kelly in August 2023 in a moment that caught her off-guard.

“We hopped on a boat and I was driving him around [my hometown] and he was like, ‘Go to your favorite spot,’” Kelly told Us at the time. “Then he asked me to marry him. I [was in] a pink bikini … totally not prepared. … It was very real and I think that there’s a lot of these weddings and proposals which are really Instagrammable and beautiful … but it was just very genuine.”