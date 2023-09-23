Kelly Clarkson isn’t the biggest fan of writing love songs — and it’s not just because of her recent divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

“I’ve always been, since I was a kid, this person [that] if the reality is not great, I will create it,” Clarkson, 41, explained during the Friday, September 22, episode of “The New Yorker Radio Hour” podcast. “If your home life isn’t great, you will create something in your head to … deal.”

Clarkson insisted “I don’t hate love,” even though she wrote a song called “I Hate Love” featuring Steve Martin on her 2023 album, Chemistry. She noted, “Love has been a hard go for me. Whether it’s parents or friendships even, sometimes.”

The “Miss Independent” singer — who split from Blackstock, 46, in June 2020 — confessed: “I’ve only been in love, love like that, with my ex. But it doesn’t seem to work out so great for me. Then you have to go, ‘What’s wrong with me at some point?’”

Clarkson explained “that’s what therapy is for,” before acknowledging that “sometimes your personality, you attract these certain people.”

The former American Idol winner revealed that although she has had success penning romantic tunes such as 2017’s “Love So Soft” and 2023’s “Magic,” she struggles putting pen to paper.

“Writing love songs is hard for me. It’s never been easy for me,” Clarkson shared. “Whenever I write a love song there’s always that elephant in the room of, like, sadness as well.”

Us Weekly confirmed in June 2020 that Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2013, quickly found themselves in a messy legal battle while arguing over custody of their two children, River Rose, 9, and Remington, 7.

The exes finalized their divorce in March 2022 and Clarkson agreed to pay Blackstock $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 2024. The singer also paid her ex a one-time fee of over $1.3 million.

Clarkson was awarded primary custody of the two kids, agreeing to pay $45,601 a month in child support until their children turn 18, graduate high school or become self-supporting. The Grammy winner has since relocated to New York as part of her fresh start.

“She has a great coparenting relationship with Brandon, but things haven’t always been easy in terms of their personal relationship,” a source exclusively told Us in April. “However, they’ve come a long way and are handling things with their kids really well.”