Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this. Kelly Clarkson says that she was mistaken for a seat filler at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 7, even though she was a performer and nominee that night.

“The greatest thing by far that happened to me tonight was being asked to move because some guy thought I was a seat filler at the ACM’s tonight 🤣😂 #CantWinEmAll 💁🏼‍♀️,” Clarkson, 36, tweeted the following day. “Literally, it made my night because he was so serious, and I just politely said no hahaha!!”

After Pentatonix singer Mitch Grassi tweeted with astonishment over the awkward moment, Clarkson responded, “My husband and I were both like, best part of the night hahahaha.”

For this year’s ACM Awards, Clarkson shared a Music Event of the Year nomination with Dan + Shay for their song “Keeping Score” but lost to Dierks Bentley’s “Burning Man.” In prior years, Clarkson scored two ACM wins and two additional nominations.

Sunday’s ceremony was also a family affair for the “Stronger” singer: Reba McEntire, who hosted the event, is her former stepmother-in-law.

“We’re family,” the McEntire, 64, told Us Weekly in March. “She married my oldest son, Brandon [Blackstock], but we’re also good friends, so that goes a long way — when you can have a good friend as a part of your family.”

The country superstar told Us she hopes she and Clarkson can get back into the studio together soon, after collaborating on the 2007 duet version of “Because of You” and earning an ACM nomination and a Grammy nod in the process. “We don’t have anything planned right now, though,” McEntire added. “She’s got her boat loaded!”

Adding to Clarkson’s workload is her forthcoming daytime talk show, which is still being fine-tuned, a source told Us in January. “Kelly has filmed the pilot,” the source added. “The response is great.”

