Getting through it. Kelly Clarkson and Usher spoke candidly about overcoming the pain of divorce on The Kelly Clarkson Show amid her split from Brandon Blackstock.

The “My Boo” singer, 41, opened up about the meaning and inspiration behind his new song, “Bad Habits” and pointed to past relationship issues that once weighed him down.

“We all have those bad habits that stop us from moving forward in life,” the “Yeah!” crooner told Clarkson, 38, on the Tuesday, September 22, episode of her talk show. “And not until, actually, we address them, do we begin to get over them, or maybe acknowledge that maybe some of the trauma and drama that you’re dealing with in your life comes as a result of you keeping it.”

The She’s All That actor, who has gone through divorce twice, said the track “really talks about it” and “addresses it.”

Usher, who is expecting his first child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, explained that the tune focuses on hard topics that have become all too real amid the coronavirus pandemic quarantine.

“Being able to have that very difficult topic and conversation [examined in the song] that I’m pretty sure people all over the world are now having [is good],” Usher said. “To deal with their significant others and have these very complicated conversations at home [is tough].”

Clarkson joked that these tensions are surfacing because “we’re around each other a lot, Usher,” which prompted the “I Don’t Mind” singer to talk about the “ridiculously high” divorce rate.

“I’m aware!” the Trolls World Tour actress responded.

Usher concluded that it’s good to be self-reflective during these trying times.

“At this point I think it’s important for us to learn how to be honest with ourselves,” the father of two explained. “Eventually you get tired. The water gets really cold. Eventually, you have to restart, let it out and restart it.”

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, 43, in July, after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair share daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the duo “clashed on so many levels and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return.”

Usher, for his part, split from Grace Miguel in 2017 after two years of marriage, officially filing for divorce nine months later in December 2018.

He was previously married to Tameka Foster, with whom he shares two sons, Usher V, 12, and Naviyd, 11.