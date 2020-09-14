Kelly Clarkson Says No One Expects to Get Divorced Amid Split

One day at a time. Kelly Clarkson opened up about facing ups and downs in the public eye as she continues to work through her split from husband Brandon Blackstock.

“You can ask anyone who’s gone through a divorce, I don’t think anyone expects it,” the Grammy winner, 38, told Hoda Kotb during an interview on Today on Monday, September 14. “You see yourself growing old with someone and then life has a different path. It’s so hard on everyone, and you know me, I’m really open. I try to be open and share … It’s just a tricky thing to navigate.”

Us Weekly confirmed in June that Clarkson filed for divorce from the music manager, 43, nearly seven years after they tied the knot. The pair share daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4. Blackstock is also the father of daughter Savannah, 18, and son Seth, 13, from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth. In July, Blackstock responded to the American Idol alum’s filing and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children.

As she reflected on the end of her marriage, Clarkson admitted that while she hopes to be an example for other people going through similar struggles, she’s hesitant to share all of the details about her split.

“We all go through things,” she said on Monday. “But at the same time, we have four kids total with each other. That’s a lot of hearts involved and you just have to be really careful. … We’re in the public eye so that’s hard too, to try and be truthful but also keep your privacy.”

Shortly after news broke of the Voice coach’s split, an insider told Us exclusively that she and Blackstock were at odds while quarantined together during the COVID-19 crisis.

“They clashed on so many levels and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return,” the source said at the time. “Everyone thought Kelly and Brandon had the perfect marriage, but they definitely didn’t. … When she went to Hollywood, it changed things.”

Despite the challenges she’s faced this summer, the “Miss Independent” singer is looking forward to releasing her “most personal” music yet.

“The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now,” she said on Sunday Today With Willie Geist on Sunday, September 13, joking that her life has been “a little bit of a dumpster” recently. “It’s been very therapeutic for me. It’s very honest.”