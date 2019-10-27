



Adding her two cents. Kelly Dodd weighed in on Jim Edmonds filing from divorce from Meghan King Edmonds in an Instagram comment on Saturday, October 26.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 44, addressed the drama in an Instagram post about the former couple’s split from the podcast “Two Judgey Girls.”

“I said it and called it at the reunion,” she wrote. “After she was calling me out for having an affair. funny how these housewives like to pass judgment. they need to clean their own houses.”

Us Weekly broke the news on Friday, October 25, that Jim, 49, had filed for divorce from Meghan, 35, just one day after their fifth wedding anniversary. The news came amid allegations that he had an affair with Carly Wilson, one of the couple’s four nannies.

Dodd first brought up rumors that Jim was cheating on Meghan on season 12 of Real Housewives of Orange County in 2017. In June, Meghan learned that Jim had sent inappropriate text messages to another woman while she was pregnant with their now-16-month old twin sons, Hayes and Hart. When the scandal broke, Dodd called the revelation”old news.”

“I said this on the reunion years ago,” Dodd replied on an Instagram fan account at the time. “Meghan came after me on the reunion years ago .. I have compassion for her of course. But this is old news I was wondering why is out now??”

She added: “I am sorry but ladies if you marry a man that has a history of cheating and a professional athlete your chances of him being faithful is very slim .. come on!!”

Meanwhile, Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge offered words of support to Meghan.

“Big hugs. You are a strong woman Megs. Love you,” the 52-year-old commented underneath a selfie Meghan posted on Saturday, October 26.

On Saturday, Jim denied that he was unfaithful to Meghan in an exclusive statement to Us. “It’s dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful to all to allow a rumor to be spread to the world because of insecurities,” the former baseball pro told Us.

Wilson, 22, also denied that she had an affair with Jim, calling the allegations “completely false” on Instagram on Saturday.

Later that day, Jim posted a cryptic Instagram post of a woman pointing her finger at a man with the words False Accusations Allegations written on the bottom of the drawing.

“No one can throw a bigger tantrum than a narcissist whose [sic] losing control of someone else’s mind,” he also posted on his Instagram Stories on Saturday.

Police have been called to the former couple’s home twice in the past few days. A source told Us that the pair had been fighting for a week and Meghan “made all these accusations and then fired the nanny and swore at her.”

The insider added: “During the argument with Jim, she called the cops, but nothing came of it. The police chalked it up to a verbal dispute. No charges were filed,” a source told Us on Friday about the first police call.

On Saturday, Meghan’s mom also called authorities on Jim after he went to pick up clothes at couple’s home. At the time, his wife was at a concert with their sons and their 2-year-old daughter, Aspen.