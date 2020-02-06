Nepotism at its finest. Kelly Osbourne added a new dog to her brood, and it’s all thanks to her brother Jack Osbourne.

“This is the newest member of my family,” the former Fashion Police cohost, 35, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 4. “My brothers [sic] dog ruby had puppies. She is a Pomeranian husky mixed with Australian Shepard. What should I name her?”

In the series of photos, the pup comfortably cuddled up to Kelly.

The Osbournes are known animal lovers. “#IWokeUpLikeThis,” the Masked Singer alum captioned an Instagram selfie of her and her dog snuggling together in October 2019.

While she adores pets, Kelly is not looking for another type of love. She got real about her personal life in September 2019, noting that she is perfectly content with being single. “[I’m] taking the ‘me’ time,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “I’m not good to anyone unless I’m good.”

She added: “I think love is a lot of work. It’s a lot of work and I hope one day I will [find love again]. But [I’m] not saying yes, not saying no.”

Kelly admitted in September 2018 that her parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s marriage discouraged her in a way. “It makes me believe I’ll never find forever love, if I’m honest,” she confessed to Us. “It’s not because of me by any means! I think that the world has changed and people are not as inclined to want to work things [out].”

In the meantime, the former Project Runway Junior judge marked two years of sobriety in August 2019. “I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I can’t even put into words how much my life has changed over the last 2 years. To the friends and family that have supported me on this Journey thank you I love you all so much. If you are new to sobriety stick to it life really does get good.”

Kelly mentioned to Us in September 2018 that Jack, 34, was “especially” helpful during her recovery. “I let everyone know it was one of the hardest years of my life, but it has been one of the best,” she explained. “I have a great support system, and I work a 12-step program.”