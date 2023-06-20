Kelly Osbourne Tells Whining Prince Harry to Suck It in Explosive Rant

Kelly Osbourne hails from rock ‘n’ roll royalty, and she has strong feelings about the U.K.’s monarchy — especially when it comes to Prince Harry.

The 38-year-old gave her unfiltered opinion on King Charles III‘s son during the Tuesday, June 20, episode of the “I’ve Had It” podcast after praising the 74-year-old monarch. When one cohost argued that Charles should have put his drama with Harry, 38, aside to seat him closer to the front of his May coronation, Osbourne disagreed.

“I think Prince Harry’s a f–king t–t,” she said, slamming the former military pilot for “whining, whinging [and] complaining.”

Osbourne added: “[He’s like], ‘Woe is me, I’m the only one whose had mental problems. My life was so hard.’ Everybody’s life was f–king hard. You were the prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f–king Nazi, and now you’re trying to come back as the Pope? Suck it.”

The podcasters erupted into fits of laughter, telling Ozzy Osbourne‘s daughter that she had a convincing argument.

Harry has been vocal about his highs and lows as a member of the British royal family since stepping down from his senior duties with Meghan Markle in 2020. The couple — who share son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2 — later moved to California as they attempted to carve out a new direction for their careers.

Buckingham Palace confirmed in early 2021 that the Sussexes would not return as working royals, shortly before the twosome sat down for an explosive tell-all on CBS. During the interview, Harry alleged that his father “stopped taking my calls” after he and Meghan, 41, announced their decision to step down.

“There’s a lot to work through,” he said of his relationship with Charles in March 2021. “I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like … I will always love him. There’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Charles wished his son would have addressed his issues “in private” instead of “trashing his whole family in public.”

Harry continued to shed light on his life within the palace walls in his debut memoir, Spare, which hit shelves earlier this year. Throughout the book, the duke reflected on the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and the pressures of growing up in the spotlight.

The Invictus Games founder’s revelations deepened the divide between him and his family — including Charles and brother Prince William — prompting plenty of questions about whether Harry would be included in the king’s coronation celebrations. Ultimately, he attended the festivities in London solo, with Meghan declining the royal invitation to stay home with the pair’s kids. Harry sat in the third row during the service.

True Royalty TV editor-in-chief Nick Bullen exclusively told Us after the historic event that the coronation felt like “the beginning of the end of the Sussexes interaction with the royal family” after years of drama. “It felt like the family had sort of put a line in the ground and [said], ‘Right, we are moving forward,'” he said in May.