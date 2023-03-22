Keeping the spark alive! Kelly Ripa opened up about how she and husband, Mark Consuelos, managed to stay close while they were apart for work for an extended period of time.

“We had sexual rituals that were so ludicrous over FaceTime, but I became so alarmed at my appearance over FaceTime that I started rigging the computer to hang from a ladder,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan host, 52, confessed during the Wednesday, March 22, premiere of her “Let’s Talk Off Camera” SiriusXM podcast. “I’m not kidding, I hung the computer over a ladder so that I could look up at Mark so he did not have to see what gravity was actually doing [to me.]”

Consuelos, 51, joined his wife as her first podcast guest. As the two opened up about some of the NSFW moments during their 26-year marriage, Ripa admitted she and her husband began the steamy virtual rendezvous while he was in Canada for 10 months to film Riverdale back in 2020.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“We actually, because of the pandemic, spent the longest time together than we ever spent in our marriage in total,” the Hope and Faith alum recalled. But when the Missing actor went back to work, the pair only saw one another for two weeks during Consuelos’ nearly year-long shoot. Ripa revealed she and her husband also wore matching bracelets that would vibrate for the other whenever one of them touched theirs.

In the premiere episode, the New Jersey native also noted that she and Consuelos dealt with jealousy early on in their marriage. (The couple met on the set of All My Children in 1995 and tied the knot the following year. They went on to welcome three children: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19.)

“My biggest complaint about you over the course of our marriage — and this is not recent because it definitely changed — but you used to be insanely jealous and that was a hard pill to swallow,” the actress admitted.

Earlier this month, the duo announced they would be working together again as Consuelos would be replacing Ryan Seacrest as Ripa’s new cohost on Live. The Spain native is scheduled to make his first appearance as host on Monday, April 14.

“We figured that since we started our careers together, we might as well finish them together,” the twosome exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “We figured the idea ‘what could possibly go wrong?’ is something we’d definitely like to explore. Now, we have the chance.”