Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have still got it!

Nearly 28 years after their May 1996 wedding in Las Vegas, Nevada, Ripa, 53, and Consuelos, 52, recreated a sweet photo from their nuptials.

“Viva Las Vegas ✨ Then ➡️ Now,” Ripa wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 28, alongside a throwback shot of the pair standing nose to nose on their wedding day and a present-day snap of them recreating the same pose at the very chapel where they said “I do.”

Ripa and Consuelos, who are both ordained ministers, returned to Chapel of the Bells to officiate a young couple’s wedding ceremony for a segment that aired during Wednesday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. Going back to the romantic locale after all these years brought back memories for the cohosts.

“Some of those feelings came back as I drove up. I started getting sweaty,” Consuelos told Ripa during the segment. “We were 25-year-olds. Our son [Michael] is 26. It doesn’t make any sense. In a city where people roll the dice every day here, this is one of the safest bets I’ve made.”

Ripa, who also shares 22-year-old daughter Lola and 21-year-old son Joaquin with Consuelos, recently opened up about the twosome’s initial decision to hide their elopement from their All My Children costars.

“We worked together and we didn’t want it to be perceived that we couldn’t work together,” Ripa said during the Thursday, February 22, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, noting that they managed to keep the secret for several months.

“Nobody at [All My Children] knew we were even dating, much less married to each other,” she said.

While the origins of their marriage were shrouded in secrecy, Ripa and Consuelos are now loud and proud about their love for each other. The duo got flirty on air in September 2023 when discussing the Max reality series Naked Attraction, which tasks contestants with judging prospective romantic partners based on their nude forms.

Ripa questioned whether the challenge would’ve worked for her and Consuelos, asking if he would’ve fallen for “even the parts” of her body “that aren’t really apparent,” gesturing to her chest.

“They were apparent,” Consuelos teased.

Ripa initially said that she was “100 percent in” on Consuelos’ body, but when he asked whether his feet would’ve disqualified him, Ripa wavered.

“You know what, I may not have gotten past the feet. The feet may have eliminated you,” she quipped. “What a gift I would’ve given up, because [you have] so many other gifts, but the feet are hard to look past.”