Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos still only have eyes for each other after more than 20 years of marriage — but they won’t be renewing their vows anytime soon.

Ripa and her husband, both 52, revealed during the Thursday, June 15, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark that they don’t plan on ever participating in the tradition.

“We are very superstitious about vow renewals,” the Live Wire author explained, teasing that recommitting to marriage can sometimes be a “kiss of death” for the relationship.

Ripa further joked that the renewal should be accompanied with “divorce papers,” adding, “I just feel like a vow renewal is a pre-divorce [thing]. It’s like, ‘We’re not getting along … I know what we should do!'”

The Riverdale actor agreed, noting that there appears to be a trend of couples renewing their vows after one person — often the husband — makes a misstep in the marriage. “And I’m not talking about [leaving] the toilet seat up,” he quipped.

When executive producer Michael Gelman asked the couple whether they’d be onboard to stage a vow ceremony on Live, the cohosts swiftly shut down the suggestion.

The former soap opera stars — who share children Michael, 26, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20 — eloped in 1996 after sparking a romance on the set of All My Children. They celebrated 27 years of marriage in May.

“Love of my life,” Ripa captioned a throwback PDA photo via her Instagram Story to mark the milestone.

Earlier this year, the New Jersey native and Consuelos took a big step in their relationship by deciding to team up onscreen for the ABC daytime show. Consuelos stepped in as cohost after Ryan Seacrest announced his departure from the series in February.

The dynamic duo officially ushered in the new era of Live in April. Following his debut episode, Consuelos exclusively told Us Weekly that he felt totally “at ease” with his wife by his side.

“[It] truly felt like home,” he said. “I always feel at home with Kelly, but [working] together this morning just felt so right. … I feel so lucky we get to do that daily.”

Ripa, meanwhile, told Us that she knew the Alpha House star would be a natural in his new role. “I had no concerns about how well he was going to do and he really proved me right,” she raved. “I’m so proud of him, but I was never worried. … The advice I gave him was to just keep being yourself, enjoy every moment and be present. He took it from there.”