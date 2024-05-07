Kelly Rizzo is celebrating boyfriend Breckin Meyer’s birthday by going Instagram official.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! To the man who is kind, sweet, silly, thoughtful, completely hilarious, handsome, understanding, charming, forever curious, compassionate, witty, warm & wonderful,” Rizzo, 44, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, May 7. “You deserve to be endlessly celebrated today!”

For the relationship milestone, the couple posed in the stands at the F1 Miami Grand Prix as part of their weekend trip with Hard Rock Hotels. Rizzo sported Ray Ban sunglasses and an Amazon tank top with a checkered print. As for Meyer, 50, he captured the Miami vibes with a coastal-themed button-down and shades.

Soon after sharing their first social media snap, the couple received well wishes from their friends, including Brian Austin Green, Taylor Lautner and Amanda Kloots.

“Oh it’s instagram offish !!! 🥰🥰🥰” actress Caitlin Crosby wrote in the comments section. Jana Kramer added, “I love this so much.”

Rizzo debuted her new relationship with Meyer at a 2024 Grammy Awards viewing party in February, two years after the death of her late husband, Bob Saget.

While walking the red carpet with her new boyfriend, the Special Forces alum said it took time to feel comfortable about dating again.

“It took a while to get to the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I think he’d be happy with it,’” Rizzo told E! News, noting Saget’s daughters also gave their stamp of approval. “It’s wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing. They’re just angels. And to have them support is so meaningful.”

That’s not to say everyone has been encouraging. One month after going public with her relationship, Rizzo felt compelled to respond to critics claiming she moved on too fast after Saget’s death.

“I’m gonna start by saying, unless you are a widow or a widower you truly have absolutely no place and no right to comment on this, because you do not know what it’s like,” Rizzo said in a video posted via TikTok on March 10. “You just don’t understand the incredibly complex and difficult and dynamic thoughts and feelings that come up during this entire process.”

Saget and Rizzo were married for four years before the Full House alum died in January 2022 after being found unresponsive in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. He was 65. The following month, authorities determined that Saget had died from blunt force trauma to the head.

“Bob is always gonna be a part of my life,” Rizzo said in her TikTok video. “And I’m very fortunate that I was able to find someone who holds space for that and appreciates it and gets it, and is strong enough and confident enough to know that Bob’s always gonna be a part of my life.”