Kelly Rizzo has a message for critics who think she moved on too quickly after the death of her husband, Bob Saget.

“I’m gonna start by saying, unless you are a widow or a widower you truly have absolutely no place and no right to comment on this, because you do not know what it’s like,” Rizzo said in a video posted via TikTok on Sunday, March 10. “You just don’t understand the incredibly complex and difficult and dynamic thoughts and feelings that come up during this entire process.”

In the four-minute and 34-second video, Rizzo explained that after losing a spouse, when it finally “crosses your mind to even think about starting to date again, just having those thoughts, you feel guilty, you feel ashamed, you feel horrible, but yet you also feel lonely, so you wanna do it.”

Rizzo said she received “support and love” from Saget’s friends and family (namely his three daughters, Aubrey Saget, Lara Melanie Saget and Jennifer Belle Saget) about her decision to start dating again.

She went on to say that, even with that support network, “you still feel really weird about” jumping back into the dating pool. “But you still need to feel okay with it and peace with it in your heart,” she said. “I didn’t personally get to that point until well after a year after Bob had passed to even think about it.”

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

In October 2023, Rizzo spoke openly with Extra about her “survivor’s guilt” following Saget’s death. However, she admitted that she had reached a point where she was “open” to dating again.

“You feel guilty if you have happy moments or if you’re not feeling sad all the time,” Rizzo said at the time. “You feel guilty about that, but then I learned that’s very normal. Now that enough time has passed, even his girls are always like, ‘That’s silly. Heavenly Bob wants you to be happy.’”

Rizzo hard launched her new relationship with Clueless actor Breckin Meyer at the 2024 Grammy Awards in February, two years after Saget’s death. According to Rizzo, Meyer has been nothing but supportive as she continues to grieve her late husband.

“I’m very fortunate that I was able to find someone who holds space for that and appreciates it and gets it and is strong enough and confident enough to know that Bob’s always gonna be a part of my life,” she said.

Saget and Rizzo had tied the knot in 2018 after three years of dating. The Full House alum passed away on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65, after being found unresponsive in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. A month later, authorities determined that Saget had died from blunt force trauma to the head.

“They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved,” Saget’s family told Us Weekly in a February 2022 statement.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day Flavor Is In Full Bloom View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Cast: Where Are They Now? How I Met Your Mother was a pop culture phenomenon during its nine-season run and in the years that followed. How I Met Your Mother told leading man Ted Mosby’s (Josh Radnor) love story in reverse — ultimately leading up to the moment where he meets the mother of his children. Radnor starred alongside Alyson […]

Now, two years later, Rizzo said that while she still struggles with the loss of her husband, everyone grieves differently.

“It has been well over two years and for every person it’s different,” Rizzo said via TikTok. “You know how important your loved one was in your life, as long as you are honoring that and honoring them, and being true to your feelings — and you know that you’re also having the love and support and trust from your spouse’s loved ones and friends — then you can’t be doing it wrong.”

She added: “It’s not one size fits all. The whole point is there is absolutely no room for judgment.”