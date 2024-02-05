Kelly Rizzo debuted her new relationship with Breckin Meyer at a 2024 Grammy Awards viewing party two years after the death of her late husband, Bob Saget.

Rizzo, 44, and the Clueless star, 49, made their red carpet debut at a Janie’s Fund charity event on Sunday, February 4. The twosome held hands as they posed for photos, with Rizzo wearing an edgy leopard-print dress with black, knee-high boots. Meyer, for his part, opted for a graphic T-shirt and gray denim jacket.

“It took a while to get to the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I think he’d be happy with it,’” Rizzo told E! News on Sunday of moving on after the death of Saget, noting his daughters also gave their stamp of approval. “It’s wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing. They’re just angels. And to have them support is so meaningful.”

Rizzo previously married Saget in 2018 after nearly three years together. The Full House alum died in January 2022 at the age of 65. He is survived by Rizzo and his three daughters with ex-wife Sherri Kramer: Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer.

Since Saget’s death, Rizzo has continued to honor his legacy. Additionally, when she competed on Fox’s Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test, he was often on her mind.

“He would’ve thought I was insane for doing it in the first place,” Rizzo exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023. “Probably would’ve tried to talk me out of it, but he would’ve ultimately been proud and he would’ve been concerned for my safety.”

Rizzo noted that she felt Saget “looking down” when she decided to quit the show.

“He’s telling me, ‘Go home. This is crazy. What are you doing to yourself? You don’t need to do this. Go to the hotel and put on a cozy robe and take a shower and order a cheeseburger. This is insane,’” she quipped to Us. “I was like, if Bob had something to say about this, he would be like, ‘Get the hell out of there.’”

Later that month, Rizzo revealed that she was “open” to dating again and confessed to Extra that she felt some “survivor’s guilt.”

“You feel guilty if you have happy moments or if you’re not feeling sad all the time,” Rizzo explained at the time. “You feel guilty about that, but then I learned that’s very normal. Now that enough time has passed, even his girls are always like, ‘That’s silly. Heavenly Bob wants you to be happy.’”

Meyer was previously married to Deborah Kaplan between 2001 and 2014. They share two daughters: Caitlin and Clover.