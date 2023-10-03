Kelly Rizzo still misses late husband Bob Saget, but she’s starting to come around to the idea of dating again.

“I’m open to it, yes,” Rizzo, 44, told Extra on Monday, October 2, when asked whether she would accept a date if someone asked her out. She went on to say that she felt some “survivor’s guilt” after Saget’s death last year at age 65.

“You feel guilty if you have happy moments or if you’re not feeling sad all the time,” Rizzo continued. “You feel guilty about that, but then I learned that’s very normal. Now that enough time has passed, even his girls are always like, ‘That’s silly. Heavenly Bob wants you to be happy.’”

Rizzo joked that Saget might have felt differently while he was alive. “Earthly Bob would’ve been like, ‘Not too happy.’” she said.

Saget and Rizzo tied the knot in 2018 after three years of dating. The late comedian was previously married to Sherri Kramer, with whom he shared daughters Aubrey, 36, Lara, 33, and Jennifer 30. Saget and Kramer, 67, divorced in 1997.

Saget died in January 2022 after being found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. One month later, authorities determined that Saget died as a result of head trauma. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” Saget’s family told Us Weekly in a statement in February 2022. “No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Rizzo has been open about the emotional ups and downs she’s faced since Saget’s death. On the one-year anniversary of his passing, she shared a montage of some of their most memorable moments together.

“One Year. Our hearts are so heavy,” she wrote via Instagram in January. “How could I not have talked to or seen my loving husband in a whole year?. The surreal-ness never subsides. I’ve accepted the reality long ago but it still seems unreal when I see photos or videos of him so full of life.”

She went on to say that the “one thing” that makes her grief “survivable” is the fact that she got to spend even a few years with him.

“I am the luckiest that I got to be his wife,” she wrote. “I am the luckiest that I got to live with his warmth, and laughter, and brilliance, and love. I am the luckiest that I get to have his girls by my side. I am the luckiest that I got to watch him first hand help people, make them happy, and make the world a better place. Some people can live 1,000 lifetimes and never live a life as fully as he did. And to that I have to say, Well Done. You really won life, honey. And that is why I will be forever grateful for him and all the endless love he gave me, until my last day.”