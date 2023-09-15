Kelsea Ballerini and Madelyn Cline crossed paths at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards — and it was all love.

Cline, 25, received a sweet message from Ballerini, 30, when the actress shared photos from the awards show, which took place on Tuesday, September 12. Two days after the event, Ballerini gushed over Cline’s deconstructed Givenchy gown.

“You looked a ridiculous level of stunning and i’m glad i finally got to hug your neck 🤍,” the singer wrote in the Instagram comments section on Thursday, September 14. In response, Cline hinted at the sweet moment she shared with Ballerini when cameras weren’t rolling, adding, “So happy I got to squeeze you gorgeous gorgeous girl.”

Ballerini and Cline were both in attendance at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, to celebrate the biggest names in music, with the country artist walking the red carpet with boyfriend Chase Stokes. Cline, who previously dated her Outer Banks costar, presented an award earlier in the night while Ballerini performed for the first time at the VMAS — on her 30th birthday — singing “Penthouse (Healed Version)” and pulling off an impressive costume change.

Earlier in the night, Ballerini rocked the red carpet in a crimson halter dress by Mônot, which matched Stokes’ red coat. The couple looked all loved up as they packed on the PDA while posing for photos — shortly before Ballerini offered him a shout-out in a pre-show interview.

“I feel like it’s been such a huge year in my personal life and in my career, and I feel really happy to be able to just present that tonight on this show and be here,” she said at the time. “My mom’s here, my man’s here and my friends are here. I’m happy.”

Stokes, 30, later took to social media to share a tribute for Ballerini’s big day, writing via Instagram on Tuesday, “dirty 30 looks pretty damn good on you ballerini. i love you ❤️.”

Ballerini and Stokes have documented milestone moments in their relationship since going public in January.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Ballerini and Stokes were getting “serious” as their connection continues to get stronger. “They work so well because they have fun together,” the insider exclusively told Us in July. “They have a no-drama relationship and can just be themselves.”

That same month, Ballerini discussed the duo’s decision to forego privacy when it comes to their relationship.

“The thing that we’ve decided, and to each their own, is when you’re with someone that you feel secure with and that you’re proud to be with, why not share it?” she told StyleCaster. “He’s also a Virgo; we’re both Labrador Retrievers in human form. It doesn’t take much conversation to be on the same page. It’s been half a year and it’s been great.”