One week after singing, “I wanna set it straight, but my lawyer says I shouldn’t,” Kelsea Ballerini is ready to spill.

The 29-year-old musician is set to appear on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Wednesday, February 22, and according to the first look, she’s not holding back about her split from Morgan Evans.

“I didn’t want to have a wedding. … I swore I would never get married,” Ballerini tells Alex Cooper in a promo released on Monday, February 20, before referencing lyrics in one of her tracks “Mountain With a View,” released on Valentine’s Day. “I think he loved me more at 23 and I love me more at 29.”

Ballerini and Evans, 37, wed in December 2017, one year after they got engaged. She filed for divorce in August 2022.

“It got nasty?” Cooper asks in the clip.

“Yeah, it did,” she responds. “As he’s putting out a song about being blindsided, he’s taking half the house that he didn’t pay for. How was I married to ​this person for this long and had no idea that that bit of character was tucked within that human being?”

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2022 that the former couple finalized their divorce. According to the court docs, the two performers had a prenuptial agreement and divided household furniture and other personal property.

Sources previously told Us that the twosome had “privately separated at one point” before trying to work on their marriage in therapy. During her chat with Cooper, Ballerini references Evans’ breakup song, “Over For You.”

“I would have searched the whole world over for you / Took a flight, through the night / To be that shoulder for you, and / I would’ve let go if you wanted me to,” he sings. “How many times did you say you loved me / When it wasn’t true? / I’m just wondering / How long has it been over for you?”

She seemingly fired back at the track directly in her six-song EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which dropped on February 14.

“And now you’re saying that you’re lost, and that’s lost on me / Years of sitting across from me in therapy,” she sings in “Blindsided.” The lyrics continue: “I know the truth is hard to hear, but it wasn’t hard to find / Baby, were you blindsided or were you just blind?”

She also references dividing up their assets in “Penthouse.”

“I bought the house with a fence, enough room for some kids, a backyard for Dibs / And I thought that would make it all better, and maybe forever wouldn’t feel like the walls closing in,” the song says.

The bridge reads: “It hurts putting s—t in a box / And now we don’t talk / And it stings rolling up the welcome mat / Knowing you got half.”

Ballerini has since been linked to actor Chase Stokes.

“Am I ready to date again? … I’ve never really dated. I don’t know how it works,” she tells Cooper in the teaser. “Am I single? No.”

The host says with a laugh, “So you’re dating Chase Stokes?”

Fans will have to check back on Wednesday for Ballerini’s answer about Stokes, whom she has been linked to since last month.