Called out. Too Hot to Handle star Kelz Dyke wasn’t too happy with the way costar David Birtwistle showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“F–k standing on the sidelines,” Birtwistle, 28, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, June 3, alongside a photo of himself next to Dyke, 27, and costar Bryce Hirschberg. “I stand with you, side by side against racism. “I’m sorry for what my people did to you in the past. I’m sorry for the mistreatment and inequality that you faced. There was no place for it then and no place for it now!”

Though Birtwistle appeared sincere in his lengthy statement, Dyke sounded off in the comments and said he wasn’t “comfortable” being used “as a prop” for allyship.

“Side by side?” Dyke wrote. “When I’ve asked you to share a video speaking out against injustice and racism. You read and ignore that message, but then post a photo with me (without having prior asked for my permission) like some POSTER Boy claiming you stand with me? I call you and message you to find out why you did this, and you dismissed me by calling me ‘PETTY’ pretending to not understand where I am coming from, saying because you’ve shared @sharrontownsendofficial photo means you are on my side? I don’t care about the share.”

Earlier that day, Birtwistle shared an inspiring post from fellow Netflix star Sharron Townsend, who said that he refused “to have a platform and not use it to lead” conversations about inequality. “I pride myself on being the change I want to see,” Townsend wrote on Wednesday.

Despite Birtwistle’s attempt at showing his support for the movement and commitment to being a vocal ally, Dyke claimed that it was all a ploy to gain followers.

“DO NOT use me to further your social media gains and to get likes, DO NOT use this movement of #blacklivesmatter because it’s a trending # to you,” Dyke wrote. He later doubled down in an Instagram Story, saying he wasn’t afraid to “call out the people who use us and the Black Lives Matter movement for their own personal gain and celebrity status.”

While protests and vigils in honor of George Floyd and other victims of racial injustice spread across the country, Dyke took the time to pay tribute to the movement with a heartfelt poem.

“You see it, but you do not speak,” he said in a somber Instagram video addressing police brutality and inequality on Wednesday. “What is this I speak of? Invisible, but very real. A chain man made, heavier than iron, stronger than steal. How long does it take to break a link? How much longer must I swim or sink?”