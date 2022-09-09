Still a fan. Kenan Thompson has the full support of his ex-wife Christina Evangeline as he prepares for his “dream” job hosting the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

“Kenan’s really excited for the Emmys. It’s a dream come true and he really feels it’s like destiny fulfilled,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly before the Saturday Night Live star, 44, makes his debut as Emmys host on Monday, September 12. “He’s always prepared for everything. He stays prepared and he’s such a hard worker.”

The insider added that Thompson has been getting “a lot of support from his family and friends” ahead of the big night. “His divorce is still ongoing but he’s been on great terms with his ex,” the source continued. “She’s really supportive of him and they still get along well. … [She and the] kids are going to be watching from home in New York City since they’re back in school.”

The comedian and Evangeline, 33, who tied the knot in 2011, share daughters Georgia, 7, and Gianna, 3. The couple quietly separated in November 2020, before Thompson officially filed for divorce two years later. “They remain close as co-parents and have remained very close throughout the separation,” a source told Us in April, shortly after the news of their split first broke. “[They] are completely amicable. There’s nothing juicy about why they split.”

The Kenan alum and the model reportedly made a “mutual decision” to call it quits, after realizing that they “want[ed] different things.”

Shortly after Thompson filed for divorce, a second insider noted that he and the model were working together to coparent their daughters amicably. “Kenan and Christina agreed to split custody,” the insider said at the time. “They’re still close as coparents and they plan on spending holidays together and celebrate their daughters’ birthdays as a family.”

The twosome dated for three years before getting married at Atlanta’s Georgia Aquarium in November 2011. Thompson previously spoke about his desire to provide for his family, even revealing that he flew back to New York the day after his wedding to return to work on SNL. “We wanted to get married and we wanted to start a family and keep a family,” the All That alum told Fatherly at the time. ”That’s probably what drives me to work like such a maniac.”

Thompson echoed those sentiments earlier this month, telling the Los Angeles Times that he loved the “stability” that working on the late-night show provided him and his children. “It’s nice to be in one place, [versus] having to deal with the beck and call from Vancouver or Australia or someplace like that,” he told the outlet. “With raising kids, that kind of lifestyle is a nice thing to have.”

He continued: “That is my most prized part of everything that is outside of what SNL can do for your career. It’s also always changing, and it’s live, with a high level of artists and musicians. But the thing I covet most is knowing where I am going to be a lot of the time.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper