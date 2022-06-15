Kenan Thompson Files For Divorce From Christina Evangeline After Split

It’s official. Kenan Thompson has filed for divorce from Christina Evangeline, two months after the news first broke of their separation, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Saturday Night Live actor, 43, filed for divorce from the 33-year-old model last month, a source close to the pair tells Us. The pair tied the knot in 2011 and share daughters Georgia, 7, and Gianna, 4.

“Kenan and Christina agreed to split custody,” the insider adds. “They’re still close as coparents and they plan on spending holidays together and celebrate their daughters’ birthdays as a family.” Thompson and Evangeline quietly separated back in November 2020 after nearly 14 years together, before officially filing for divorce in May. “They remain close as co-parents and have remained very close throughout the separation,” a source told Us in April, revealing that the estranged couple had separated 18 months earlier. “[They] are completely amicable. There’s nothing juicy about why they split.” The former couple reportedly came to a “mutual decision” regarding their initial separation, citing growing apart and “wanting different things” as the reason behind the original split.​

While the two have been separated for a year and a half, the All That alum saw his wife “almost every day still,” with the duo “[going] to dinners just the two of them” often, the source told Us.

The former couple dated for three years before marrying at Atlanta’s Georgia Aquarium in November 2011. The couple were married for three years before welcoming daughter Georgia in 2014 and daughter Gianna in 2018.

The Kenan star has previously gushed about about his “big happy family,” even flying back to Saturday Night Live a day after his wedding to provide for them.

“We wanted to get married and we wanted to start a family and keep a family,” the Ohio native told Fatherly in February 2021. ”That’s probably what drives me to work like such a maniac.”

No matter their relationship status, the parents will stay present in their children’s lives.

Evangeline has been quiet when it comes to discussing her family but couldn’t help but share the news about the arrival of her second daughter.

“I’m usually private when it comes to these personal things, but we have less than 5 days until this little girl is due and I am just TEW excited,” she posted via Instagram in July 2018.

The actress also opened up about proud she was when daughter Georgia joined Thompson as a guest judge on America’s Got Talent in 2020.

“I’ve always had a really hard time processing things like this (like, wut?) lol I didn’t even know that this was happening until texts started coming in 🥴 but Georgia’s the best with it,” Evangeline shared at the time. “Mommy, did you see me steal the show? Always, Girl.”

