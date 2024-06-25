Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Hold Hands During Paris Date Night

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny packed on the PDA during a romantic date night in Paris.

The pair held hands as they were photographed leaving a FWRD Paris Fashion Week event together. Jenner, 28, and Bad Bunny, 30, were headed toward La Girafe restaurant, where they dined.

Jenner and Bad Bunny twinned in matching black ensembles. Jenner wore a black gown with a sheer material on the bottom half, while Bad Bunny sported pleated pants and a jacket, topping off the look with a pair of black shades.

Jenner, whose hair was pulled back in a ponytail, gave a soft smile as she walked.

Related: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s Relationship Timeline Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny sparked a brief romance following her split from Devin Booker. Jenner was seen with the rapper — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — for the first time in February 2023 when they were photographed leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills. The following month, Jenner and Bad Bunny were […]

Rumors that Jenner and Bad Bunny had reunited circulated last month when the twosome were spotted cozying up to one another after the Met Gala.

“They looked like they were back together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about how the couple were “hanging out and talking very close” at the Après in New York City.

The insider added that Jenner and Bad Bunny were acting “very cutesy” throughout the night.

“They seemed like they were the only two in the room. They weren’t engaging with other people for a while,” the source said. “They were sitting side by side and they had permanent smiles on their faces the whole time. It was cute.”

Related: Kendall Jenner’s Love Life: Musicians, Basketball Players, More Kendall Jenner has been linked to musicians, athletes and more over the years — but has managed to keep most of her romances private. “I think you learn different lessons in every relationship,” Jenner said in a behind-the-scenes video for her Calvin Klein campaign in February 2020. “So I think I’ve learned so many different […]

Later that month, the model was seen supporting Bad Bunny during his concert at Orlando’s Kia Center. While Jenner attempted to blend in with the crowd, wearing a black hoodie over her hair while watching from the VIP section, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot the Kardashians star.

Jenner and Bad Bunny were first linked in February 2023 after they were spotted on a date in Beverly Hills. Less than one year later, Us confirmed that the twosome had called it quits.

An insider exclusively told Us at the time that “friends aren’t surprised” by the split, adding, “They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway.”

The source added that Jenner’s inner circle doubted their relationship from the start. “Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people,” the source added. “At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point.”