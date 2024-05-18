Kendall Jenner is still Bad Bunny’s No. 1 fan despite their breakup.

Jenner, 29, was spotted in the Orlando Kia Center crowd during Bad Bunny’s Friday, May 17, concert. The supermodel attempted to go incognito, wearing a black hoodie over her long hair as she watched the show from the VIP section. In social media footage, Jenner danced and sang along to the 29-year-old rapper’s biggest hits.

Jenner and Bad Bunny were first linked in February 2023, ultimately breaking up the following December. They sparked reunion rumors earlier this year when fans spotted them together on several occasions.

“Kendall’s friends aren’t surprised whatsoever that she’s seeing Bad Bunny again. They figured this would happen because she has a habit of going back to exes,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “It’s not the type of situation where they’re fully back together, but they have hung out a few times since breaking up last month.”

Related: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s Relationship Timeline Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny sparked a brief romance following her split from Devin Booker. Jenner was seen with the rapper — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — for the first time in February 2023 when they were photographed leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills. The following month, Jenner and Bad Bunny were […]

The insider added that Jenner’s friends will “support her and whoever she decides to date” so long as the Kardashians star is “happy.”

“They’re still not convinced he’s The One for her, but if he treats her well then they’re good with it,” the source told Us.

May 17, 2024: Kendall Jenner at the Bad Bunny concert at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. 📸 More pics: https://t.co/fuSJUgnV5V pic.twitter.com/sLoodJlZYH — Kendall’s Gallery (@kendalljbrs) May 18, 2024

Jenner and Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) were once again spotted together at a Met Gala afterparty earlier this month. In photos obtained by Us, the pair were seen laughing and drinking cocktails at New York City’s Après.

According to an eyewitness, the pair “looked like they were back together” as they were “talking very close.”

Related: Kendall Jenner’s Love Life: Musicians, Basketball Players, More Kendall Jenner has been linked to musicians, athletes and more over the years — but has managed to keep most of her romances private. “I think you learn different lessons in every relationship,” Jenner said in a behind-the-scenes video for her Calvin Klein campaign in February 2020. “So I think I’ve learned so many different […]

Bad Bunny and Jenner both attended the annual fashion benefit, walking the red carpet solo. Bad Bunny, who was one of the event cochairs, eventually left the Met Gala for an afterparty hosted by Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser, Renell Medra, Carlos Nazario, Francesco Risso and Raúl Lopez. Per the second insider, Jenner arrived to meet Bad Bunny in the VIP section 15 minutes later.

“They seemed like they were the only two in the room. They weren’t engaging with other people for a while,” the source told Us. “They were sitting side by side and they had permanent smiles on their faces the whole time. It was cute.”

Jenner and Bad Bunny first made their public debut as a couple at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show in September 2023. Weeks later, they costarred in a campaign for the fashion house.

The pair, however, declined to speak publicly about the relationship.

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” Bad Bunny told Vanity Fair in June 2023. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”