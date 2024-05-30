Kendall Jenner still has a thing for her exes, it seems.

Jenner, 28, has been “enjoying hanging out” with Bad Bunny and Devin Booker — both of whom she’s dated in the past. The model sees “nothing wrong” with keeping her options open, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Earlier this month, it appeared Jenner and Bad Bunny, 30, had rekindled their romance after calling things off in December 2023. The duo were spotted cozying up together after the Met Gala on May 6 and picked up right where they left off, a second source says.

“Kendall loves the way he treats her,” the first insider tells Us of the musician. “He makes her feel like a queen.”

Jenner and Bad Bunny were first linked in February 2023 after they were spotted on a date together. In the months that followed, the duo continued to pack on the PDA during various public outings — but never defined their relationship to fans. Us confirmed in December of that same year that Jenner and Bad Bunny decided to go their separate ways, with a separate source revealing that their “friends aren’t surprised” by the split.

“They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway,” the same insider shared, noting that Jenner’s inner circle “wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point.”

Following their Met Gala outing, Jenner was spotted supporting Bad Bunny at his concert in Orlando on May 17. While the model wore a black hoodie to keep a low profile, eagle-eyed fans still clocked her appearance in the crowd.

On the other hand, Jenner is still “really attracted” to Booker, 27, whom she dated off and on for two years until November 2022. “She has a lot of history with him,” the first source explains in the latest issue of Us, noting that The Kardashians star is just having fun for now.

“She’s young and free and isn’t obligated to [either] situation,” the insider adds.

Romance rumors between Jenner and Booker started swirling in April 2020 when the twosome was spotted on an Arizona road trip together. They didn’t make things official until June of that year.

By July 2022, Us reported that the pair had taken a break, but they rekindled things before the close of summer. Things officially came to an end by late 2022, but Us reported in April 2023 that the NBA star “still misses” Jenner.

“He has no idea what the future holds and although maybe their timing wasn’t right, [that] doesn’t mean it can’t happen at some point down the line,” a separate said at the time. “He’s not actively trying to get back with her but isn’t exactly opposed to the idea either.”

