How she really feels? Kendall Jenner subtly reacted to the news that The Weeknd is replacing her former brother-in-law Kanye West at Coachella.

After the “Blinding Lights” singer, 32, confirmed the news via Instagram on Wednesday, April 6, the supermodel, 26, reacted in the comments section with a high-five emoji (also known as the praying hands emoji). The Grammy winner had posted a screenshot of the updated Coachella poster with his name in the slot where “Ye” used to be.

The Yeezy designer, 44, dropped out of the California music festival on Monday, April 4, after skipping the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. West was scheduled to headline the closing night of the three-day event on April 17 and April 24.

The “Famous” rapper’s appearance was itself a replacement for a scheduled performance by Travis Scott, who was originally tapped to headline the 2020 edition of the festival. After the 2020 and 2021 events were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced the “Sicko Mode” artist, 30, as one of the 2022 headliners. Scott was removed from the lineup in December 2021 following the Astroworld concert tragedy, and West was confirmed as his replacement the following month.

Some Coachella attendees, however, were not happy about the addition of the “Heartless” singer, who has made controversial statements about his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Last month, West released a music video for his song “Eazy” that showed him kidnapping and decapitating the Saturday Night Live star, 28.

Before the Chicago native dropped out of Coachella, nearly 50,000 people signed a Change.org petition to have him removed from the event. “We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now,” the petition read. “This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform.”

The Skims founder, 41, filed for divorce from West in February 2021. The former couple are still hammering out the details of their split, but last month, a judge declared Kardashian legally single and restored her maiden name.

The beauty mogul was first linked to Davidson in October 2021 after she made her SNL hosting debut that same month. In March, the duo made their relationship Instagram official when the reality star shared photos of herself and the comedian from their Valentine’s Day date.

“I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told Robin Roberts in a new interview set to air on Wednesday. “Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

