What happens in Paris doesn’t stay in Paris! Kendall Jenner’s group at a recent European get-together is raising eyebrows.

In a video shared by singer Mustafa the Poet on Monday, February 28, the 26-year-old model was seen partying at the same table as sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima in Paris. Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi was also spotted.

Bendjima, 28, was seemingly on the outs with the Kardashian-Jenner family following his split from Kourtney, 42. After a March 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian hinted via Twitter that he was “toxic.” Three months later, the Poosh founder’s ex Scott Disick told Andy Cohen at the reunion special that no one was a fan of Kourtney’s romance with Bendjima, which ended in 2019.

Things escalated that August when the former boxer leaked Disick’s private message to him about Kourtney’s PDA-filled trip to Italy with now-fiancé Travis Barker.

“Yo is this chick ok!?????” the Talentless designer wrote in August 2021. “Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Bendjima replied at the time, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.” He added in his Instagram Stories caption: “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

A source subsequently told Us Weekly that Disick “was definitely embarrassed by Younes sharing his DM,” explaining, “He didn’t realize when he messaged him that that would happen. He DMed him when he was in a heated moment and was just looking for him to react the same way being that they both dated Kourtney.”

According to another insider, Kourtney was “pissed Scott’s emotions about her and Travis are known now by everyone,” but “it’s not something she didn’t already know.” The former couple, who share son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7, never publicly commented on the incident.

“Knowing Kourtney, she’s probably just laughing about all of this and going about her business with Travis,” the second insider said at the time. “It isn’t going to change how she is with Travis, but it definitely made things worse between her and Scott.”

Kourtney and Barker got engaged in October 2021. Jenner, for her part, has been dating Devin Booker since 2020. She is overseas for Paris Fashion Week.

