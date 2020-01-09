Kendall Jenner's Ex Blake Griffin Dating Sports Reporter Brooke Fletcher

Blake Griffin has a new flame!

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the basketball player, 30, is dating Fox Sports Detroit reporter Brooke Fletcher following his 2018 split from Kendall Jenner.

According to her website, Fletcher has been a sideline correspondent for Griffin’s team, the Detroit Pistons, since July 2018. The former Miss Teen USA runner-up also reports on the sidelines for the Detroit Tigers and the Detroit Red Wings.

The power forward has had his fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, including a brief fling with Madison Beer and a year-long relationship Jenner, 24. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Griffin first started hooking up in September 2017, shortly after the NBA player ended his engagement to Brynn Cameron, with whom he shares two children. A source close to Jenner told Us one month later that the duo had established themselves as a “full-on couple.”

Though the reality star has been known to keep her romantic life relatively private, she was often seen cheering Griffin on from the sidelines of his games. Jenner only spoke publicly of her relationship with the NBA star once, telling Vogue in March 2018 that she had “someone being very nice” to her.

The pair cooled off shortly after the model’s revelation, less than one year after making their romance official. Jenner moved on with Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons that summer, but the pair called it quits in May 2019.

Before their split, 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin told Business Insider that the model was a “great influence” on the 23-year-old small forward.

“I think Kendall’s awesome,” Rubin said in December 2018. “I’ve spent a bunch of time with her. I was with Kendall a few days ago, and Kendall insisted on going home and getting a good night’s sleep when Ben wanted to stay out for a late dinner.”

The exes sparked reunion rumors after they were spotted ringing in the new year together at a rooftop party in downtown Philadelphia. One week earlier, Jenner was seen watching from a box seat as her ex and the 76ers take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Despite her tendency to keep her love life under wraps, the reality star clapped back at a viral meme that criticized her for dating several notable basketball stars.

“This is a playoff team lmao,” a Twitter user wrote alongside a photo of Griffin, Simmons, Jordan Clarkson, D’Angelo Russell and Kyle Kuzma in July 2019.

Jenner took the joke in stride, responding, “2 out of 5 accurate, thanks.”