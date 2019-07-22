East End feels! Sparks flew between Blake Griffin and Madison Beer during a weekend on Long Island, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Madison went to the house in The Hamptons where Blake was staying this weekend to hang out with him,” the source reveals. “Madison and Blake were also both at The Surf Lodge [in Montauk] together and hooked up.”

The rendezvous comes one month after the Detroit Pistons player, 30, and the “Hurts Like Hell” singer, 20, were spotted having dinner together at Craig’s in West Hollywood. An insider told Us after the June 12 date, “Blake and his friends have always thought Madison is so hot. Blake is also friends with her on-off boyfriend, Zack Bia, and Madison is friends with Kylie [Jenner],” the sister of Griffin’s ex Kendall Jenner.

“Madison and Blake’s friends have done these types of group dinners before,” the insider added at the time. “They had lunch with Zack and other friends this past summer, and Madison met Blake and his crew through Zack.”

Us exclusively revealed in September 2017 that the NBA power forward was “hooking up” with Kendall, 23, after the end of his engagement to Brynn Cameron, with whom he shares two young children, son Ford and daughter Finley. A month later, a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Us exclusively that she and Griffin made their relationship official and became a “full-on couple.”

Jenner attended many of the athlete’s games to cheer him on from the sidelines, but the notoriously private star only spoke publicly about their romance a few times.

“I’m happy,” she told Vogue in March 2018, shortly before their breakup made headlines. “He’s very nice. I have someone being very nice to me.”

The model, who later dated Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, recently clapped back at a viral meme that suggested she has dated a “Starting 5 of NBA Players.” In a July 16 tweet, she wrote, “2 out of 5 accurate, thanks.”

