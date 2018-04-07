Toasting to the good times? Kendra Wilkinson indulged in some liquid therapy following news she had filed for a divorce from husband Hank Baskett after almost nine years of marriage.

The former Girls Next Door star, 32, shared a photo of herself on her Instagram story on Friday, April 6, and captioned it, “Lol drunk bunny gamer” with crying-laughing emoji faces. In the photo, she takes a sip from a frosted shot glass while wearing gamer headphones with a video game controller on her chest. According to her Instagram story, earlier in the day, she kept busy by golfing with Jon Lovitz and did a puzzle wth her daughter Alijah, 3. (Wilkinson and Baskett, 35, also share an 8-year-old son, Hank IV.)

As previously reported, the Kendra on Top star announced the end of her relationship with the retired football star in an emotional Instagram post on Friday morning.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she wrote alongside a photo of the former couple. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way.”

Wilkinson’s confirmation came just one week after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the former Playboy Playmate was planning to file for divorce from Baskett. A source told Us at the time, “She’s been really unhappy and felt uncomfortable in the marriage and they have been fighting a lot.”

Days later, she took to Instagram to share how devastated she was that her marriage was ending, telling her followers through tears, “I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough. I will always love him … Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared.”

The reality TV personality had hinted at the dissolution of their relationship that same day, tweeting, “Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today I will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins.”

Baskett and Wilkinson had been through their fair share of ups and downs throughout the course of their relationship. In 2014, Baskett became embroiled in a sex scandal following news he allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while his wife was eight months pregnant with their daughter. The pair later documented their journey trying to overcome their issues on Kendra on Top and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

